Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Hot and breezy weather pattern!

The warm weather continues this weekend, with highs Saturday and Sunday around the 90° mark.

Saturday is starting off on a pleasant note, with temperatures in the 60s, sunshine, and fairly comfortable humidity. Dew points will start to climb into the 60s beginning this weekend, making things feel a bit muggier in the days to come. In addition to highs near 90° and plentiful sunshine, winds from the SE will gust up to 25 mph Saturday.

A few more clouds will move in tonight, with conditions staying breezy and lows dropping into the mid to upper-60s. Temperatures will be similar Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and SSE gusts up to 35 mph.

The heat continues to build for the start of the new week, with highs in the mid to upper-90s! Overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-70s. Wind speeds will remain high as well, as heat and humidity increase.

Our next notable chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the end of the workweek – Thursday and Friday – dropping temperatures into the mid to upper-80s. We’re about 4.5 inches below where we should be for our year-to-date rainfall totals, so while we could really use the rain, it’ll be several days before we see any.

