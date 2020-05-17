Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Cooler and breezy Sunday

SATURDAY RECAP:

With a marginal severe weather threat, one lone storm caused us some issues Saturday evening. It fired up east of Lincoln, and continued to strengthen as it pushed northeastward. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning due to hail for portions of Cass, Sarpy, and Mills Counties.

With evidence of tighter rotation around Plattsmouth, a Tornado Warning was issued soon thereafter through 6:45 PM. While we received reports of a wall cloud and funnel cloud near Cedar Creek, no affirmative tornado spottings were reported.

For the rest of the evening, the best severe weather potential pushed east of the Missouri River.

SUNDAY MORNING FORECAST:

Partly sunny and cooler conditions move in Sunday with highs in the 60s. We’re starting off in the 50s with some peeks of sunshine. It will be a breezier day with NW wind gusts up to 35 mph. A few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible Sunday, especially in western Iowa, as cooler air wraps around the center of low pressure that’s continuing to push off to the east.

Dry skies and temperatures back in the 70s are in store Monday through Wednesday, with spotty rain chances returning Thursday. Better rain coverage looks to arrive Friday and Saturday. Highs in the 80s are likely by week’s end!

