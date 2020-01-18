Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Cold and windy weekend of weather

Tracking a cold and windy weekend of weather! The snow and ice are now off to our east, but the winds are howling Saturday morning. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 1 PM, with gusts 50 to 55 mph possible. Sustained winds from the NW will top out at 35 mph.

Clouds will decrease throughout the morning, allowing for more afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will try to rebound back into the upper-teens Saturday afternoon, but wind chills will range from -10° to 5°.

Mostly clear skies will take us into the overnight hours, with lows dropping close to the 0° mark! Winds won’t be *as* bad as Saturday morning, but we could still see gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunshine returns yet again Sunday, but won’t help us warm much! Expect highs to stay in the single digits for many of us… A similar forecast is in store Monday, with a few scattered flurries possible.

We’ll start to thaw out beginning Tuesday, with highs back in the 30s Wednesday through Friday. However, with the milder temperatures comes another chance for precipitation! Still some disagreement between models, but at this time – a chance for rain/mix Wednesday and Thursday and a chance for snow Friday. Stay tuned for updates!