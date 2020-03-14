Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Cloudy and cool Sunday

It was a snowy start to the weekend, as spots across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa picked up anywhere between 1.5” and 4” of snow Saturday morning. Temperatures stayed at or above-freezing all day, however, allowing for plenty of melting on sidewalks and streets. We topped out in the upper-30s in Omaha Saturday afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies stick with us Sunday, with slightly warmer highs around 40°. Winds will shift from east to south sustained 7-15 mph.

We’ll warm into the upper-40s and 50s Monday through Thursday, but each day consists of at least a spotty rain chance… Monday’s will concentrate mainly south of I-80, with Tuesday’s holding on until the overnight hours. More widespread rain is likely Wednesday, with storms possible Thursday!

With temperatures dropping Friday morning, we could see some wrap-around snow as a spring system shifts to the east. This will be something to watch for the AM commute. We’ll be keeping an eye on it throughout the week! Otherwise, expect colder and windier conditions.

More sunshine returns Friday afternoon and Saturday.

