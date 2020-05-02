Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Clouds and light rain early Sunday with afternoon sunshine

Friday was a warm one, with highs in the Metro topping out in the mid-80s. Just to our west, many spots – including Fremont, Lincoln, and Columbus – made it into the 90s! We won’t be quite as warm this weekend, but temperatures should still be quite nice for this time of year.

We started off on a mild note Saturday morning – in the 50s and 60s. Despite dry air, a few scattered showers made it to the surface, primarily north of I-80. This band of rain continued to lift north through the morning, spending most of the day in far northern Nebraska and Iowa.

Where clouds and rain held on, temperatures stayed in the 60s and even 50s (near Norfolk). Highs in the Metro topped out in the lower-70s, with upper-70s down near the Kansas border where there was more sunshine.

We’re starting Sunday in the 50s with widespread cloud cover and spotty light rain showers. Rain chances and cloud cover will decrease by mid-morning. More sunshine during the afternoon hours should allow us to warm into the mid to upper-70s! With light winds, the weather will be very pleasant for some time outdoors.

Clouds increase overnight, with lows dropping into the mid-50s.

A more widespread coverage of showers and a few storms arrives Monday morning, dropping highs back into the low to mid-60s. We’ll see some dry time Tuesday and Wednesday, before another round of rain arrives Thursday.

Overall, next week does look “cooler” in that we’ll see more highs in the 60s rather than 70s and 80s.

Keep track of the radar and the 7-day forecast anytime with the WOWT First Alert Weather App!