Mallory's Weekend Forecast - A few spotty showers Saturday

Friday was a warm one, with highs in the Metro topping out in the mid-80s. Just to our west, many spots – including Fremont, Lincoln, and Columbus – made it into the 90s! We won’t be quite as warm this weekend, but temperatures should still be quite nice for this time of year.

We’re starting off on a mild note Saturday morning – in the 50s and 60s. Despite dry air, a few scattered showers are making it to the surface, primarily north of I-80. This band of rain will continue to lift north through the morning, spending most of the day in far northern Nebraska and Iowa.

Where clouds and rain hold on, temperatures will likely stay in the 60s all day. Most of us, especially along/south of I-80 should see more clearing, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid to upper-70s. Winds will be from the north, sustained up to about 15 mph.

As clouds thicken back up this evening and tonight, a few more spotty showers are possible – this time to the south. Clouds decrease throughout the day Sunday with highs in the mid to upper-70s.

A more widespread coverage of showers and a few storms arrives Monday, dropping highs back into the 60s. We’ll see some dry time Tuesday and Wednesday, before another round of rain arrives Thursday.

Overall, next week does look “cooler” in that we’ll see more highs in the 60s and lower-70s.

