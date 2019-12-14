Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Chilly with a few chances for snow

It’s shaping up to be a chilly December weekend!

We hit our high temperature for Saturday (32°) at midnight Friday night. Since then, gusty NNW winds have ushered in colder air, dropping us into the teens. Along with the clouds and gusty winds, flurries are also flying around Saturday morning.

Mostly to partly cloudy skies are in store Saturday, with winds backing off a bit for the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cold, however, with highs only rebounding back into the lower-20s for the Metro. This will keep us 10-15° below-normal for this time of year.

Mostly cloudy skies roll back in tonight, with overnight lows dropping down into the lower-teens. The first wave of snow will arrive from the west tonight, but will initially have trouble reaching the ground due to dry air. Highest snowfall totals should stay in central Nebraska for this first batch.

A second wave of energy could impact our southern counties Sunday afternoon and evening, with the highest totals staying in Missouri and Kansas.

Behind the snow chances this weekend, a fairly quiet workweek is ahead! I currently have us staying dry Monday through Friday, with highs in the 30s to start, and 40s for the second-half.

