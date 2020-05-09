Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Breezy and cool Mother's Day

After a frosty start to Saturday, we warmed into the mid to upper-60s by the afternoon thanks to sunshine and breezy southwest winds. Clouds thickened up fairly quickly, with scattered showers moving in from northwest to southeast through the afternoon and evening. While the rain was widespread, it was light… and hardly made a dent in our rainfall deficit for the season and year.

We’re starting Mother’s Day with sunshine, but chilly temperatures in the 30s. Due to breezy NW winds, it feels more like the 20s in many spots! A few more clouds may move in this afternoon, with highs just topping out in the mid-50s. Winds will stay gusty, with gusts 30-35 mph possible. Most of us should stay dry, but we can’t rule out a stray shower in our western Iowa counties this afternoon/evening.

Winds will decrease Sunday night, allowing for frost to form yet again as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s. Because of this additional chance for frost, another First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday night/Monday morning.

Highs stay far below-normal for the first half of the workweek, with more rain chances returning Wednesday through Saturday. At least with the rain chances, we’ll start to see more seasonable highs by the end of the workweek!

Keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!