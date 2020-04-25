Mallory's Weekend Forecast - A beautiful Sunday ahead!

The spring-like weather continues into this weekend with seasonable temperatures and periodic shower/storm chances. We started Saturday in the upper-30s and 40s with a few spots of patchy fog.

We saw our first wave of showers and a few storms roll through the Omaha Metro midday/early afternoon. Behind this first wave, more sunshine.

Additional showers and storms fired up late Saturday afternoon, bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and quite a bit of small hail to some parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa during the early evening hours! Temperatures swung from the 60s to the 50s and back again depending on where the rain was falling.

With the rain/sun combo, we had several submissions of beautiful rainbow photos – thanks for sharing!

We’re starting Sunday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, along with areas of patchy dense fog outside of the Metro. Mostly sunny skies return Sunday before clouds increase by the evening hours. Temperatures should warm up nicely with highs in the upper-60s and lower-70s!

Showers and a few storms move back in overnight Sunday – primarily south of I-80 - lingering through early Monday morning. Clouds decrease quickly Monday with highs flirting with the 80° mark!

Tuesday will bring us yet another chance for rain – scattered storms during the morning, with a few spotty showers possible for the evening. We’ll dry out for the rest of the “workweek” with highs in the 60s Wednesday and back into the 70s beginning Thursday. We could make it into the 80s Friday! Stay tuned.

