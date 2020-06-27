Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Hot and muggy with scattered storm chances

Most of Friday night’s rain fell south of I-80, and boy did it fall. An estimated 3-6 inches of rain fell around the Brock, Nebraska area between 11 PM and 4 AM. More flooding concerns existed around Wilber, Nebraska as well through 9 AM Saturday.

While the system that brought the persistent rain to our southern counties has pushed into Missouri and Kansas around 7 AM Saturday, a few isolated showers and storms have fired up in western Iowa. We’ll hold a spotty rain chance through mid-morning.

Some breaks in the clouds are expected as the day progresses, with highs warming into the upper-80s. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the heat of the day but much of your Saturday is looking dry, warm, and humid.

A better chance for showers and storms moves in yet again late tonight – after midnight – and will take us into Sunday morning. A few of these storms may become severe with wind and or hail. (We’re on a level 1 out of 5 for severe potential).

The storms that fire up overnight will take us into Sunday morning. Otherwise, a hotter and humid afternoon is in store with highs in the lower-90s and heat indices near 100°! By the late evening and overnight hours, another storm chance arrives.

This hot, humid, and isolated storm chance pattern will take us through much of the workweek.