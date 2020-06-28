Mallory's Sunday Forecast - Rain moving out early, Hot and humid afternoon ahead

Saturday evening, storms fired up around the Colorado and Kansas border. Overnight, this complex of storms grew in size, bowing out somewhat (becoming gusty), as it tracked east/northeast. After 2 AM, storms pushed into the WOWT viewing area, with some severe-warned wind and hail primarily south of Lincoln. Those of us north of I-80 enjoyed a nice soaking and a bit of a light show early Sunday morning!

Widespread showers and storms will continue moving east/northeast through mid-morning, with clouds decreasing behind. Expect more sunshine yet again Sunday afternoon with highs warming into the lower-90s! Thanks to dew points rising into the 70s (steamy category!), heat indices could be around the 100° mark. Make sure you stay hydrated if you’ll be outdoors during the heat of the day.

Thanks to a lifting stationary/warm front, a slight risk for severe weather exists in our northeastern counties for late this afternoon and evening. I personally feel our morning showers and storms will push this threat out of our area for the day, but something to watch.

Regardless, southerly winds today could gust up to 25 or 30 mph.

Monday and Tuesday are looking mostly dry, hot, breezy, and humid… Highs each day will warm into the lower-90s with humidity staying high. Our best chance for rain this upcoming week falls between Tuesday night and early Thursday morning.

A “cold” front will drop our dew points just a tad for the end of the week, but it will still be hot and a bit muggy with highs in the upper-80s and lower-90s!

Keep track of the radar and the 7-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.