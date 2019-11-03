Mallory's Sunday Forecast - Increasing clouds and a few showers

Good Morning! Hope everyone enjoyed the extra hour of sleep.

We’re starting off Sunday with morning lows in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Clouds are beginning to increase from the northwest, with mostly to partly cloudy skies on tap today. The best shot at seeing sunshine is looking to be early and late in the day.

We do have a slight chance for a few spotty showers today, but these showers look to stay concentrated north of I-80. High temperatures should top out in the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Variable cloud cover and whether or not you see rain will influence temperatures.

We’ll start off Monday with more cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to upper-30s. Clouds should decrease by the afternoon and evening with high temperatures right around 50°.

Low-50s return Tuesday before a front moves through Wednesday. This will cause our high temperature to hit around midday, with colder air filtering in Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The coldest day of the week will be Thursday (highs in the 30s) before we rebound back into the 40s Friday and 50s Saturday.

All in all, this extended forecast is looking like a mostly dry one!

