Mallory's Sunday Forecast - Foggy Start, Sunny Afternoon

Dense fog formed late Saturday evening and has taken us into Sunday morning. Visibility is less than a mile for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, with many spots seeing less than ¼ mile of visibility.

Because of this, a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 10 AM. Clouds and dense fog should all clear by midday Sunday, with more sunshine on the way for the afternoon hours.

Highs will warm into the mid-30s to even upper-30s as a result, with some spots flirting with 40° closer to the Kansas border. Winds will be from the WSW 5-10 mph.

Clouds will increase yet again Sunday night and throughout the day Monday, with just a few sprinkles or flurries possible.

Overall looking at a quieter weather pattern next week, with the best chance of a rain/snow mix Thursday and Friday. Temperatures likely top out in the 30s each day of next workweek. If the pattern holds, 40s are possible by next weekend!

