Mallory's Evening Forecast - Mild highs through mid-week!

It was a gloomy start to Sunday, but light rain pushed to the east early, and clouds gradually decreased throughout the day. This afternoon sunshine allowed temperatures to warm into the lower-50s in the Metro, making this our third day in a row with highs in the 50s!

Clouds will gradually increase tonight, with skies becoming mostly cloudy by midnight. Lows will drop down into the low to mid-30s.

Our next chance for spotty showers and sprinkles returns early Monday morning, but it shouldn’t amount to much. My only concern is temperatures at the surface… A spotty shower or sprinkles with temperatures hovering around freezing could make for some slick spots! Tune in to Daybreak Monday as Rusty tracks any issues in real-time from 4:30 to 7AM.

Otherwise, clouds will once again gradually decrease with highs in the low to mid-50s! Warmer-than-average highs stick around Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs flirting with the 60° mark.

Our next system arrives Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, bringing us the chance for cold rain, and possibly some wet snow mixing in to the north. We’ll likely hit our high on Thursday around midnight, with temperatures dropping throughout the morning and struggling to warm past 40° during the afternoon.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!