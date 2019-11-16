Mallory's Saturday Forecast - Light rain chance tonight

Even with more clouds around today, we managed to warm far past our average high of 49°! Highs were very similar to Friday’s, with Omaha in the mid to upper-50s, and temperatures warming into the 60s to the west.

Clouds will continue to thicken up this evening, with overnight lows just falling into the upper-30s. A front will bring the chance for light showers late this evening and tonight. A few may linger into early Sunday morning, but should be to the east by 9AM. Winds will shift behind this front, ushering in slightly colder air for Sunday.

We’ll start Sunday with more cloud cover, before clouds decrease from west to east gradually. Temperatures will top out in the upper-40s by the afternoon – very seasonable for this time of year.

Our next chance for a spotty shower returns Monday morning, but it shouldn’t amount to much. Otherwise, clouds will once again decrease with highs in the low to mid-50s! 50s stick around through Wednesday, although we do have a shot at 60° Tuesday.

Our next system arrives Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, bringing us the chance for cold rain, and possibly a few snowflakes mixing in. Temperatures will struggle to warm past the upper-30s

Thursday, but we should top back out in the 40s Friday and Saturday.

