Mallory's Saturday Forecast - Another day in the 50s!

After a frigid start to the week, temperatures started to warm up nicely by Friday! If you liked yesterday’s highs in the 50s, you should like today’s forecast.

We’re starting off in the 30s, with breezy conditions making it feel a bit colder. We’ll continue to stay breezy throughout the day, but wind chills will become less and less of a concern as highs warm into the mid to upper-50s this afternoon. After early morning clouds, we should see some midday sunshine before clouds thicken up once again by this evening.

If you’re heading to a football game (Nebraska, Iowa State, or Iowa) today, the weather should be cooperative! Partly sunny skies are on tap across the region with breezy conditions and temperatures in the 40s for kickoff. Lincoln will be the warmest location.

A front will bring the chance for light showers late this evening and tonight, primarily between 9PM and 3AM for the Metro. Winds will shift behind this front, ushering in slightly colder air for Sunday.

We’ll start Sunday with more cloud cover, before clouds decrease. Temperatures will top out in the upper-40s by the afternoon – very seasonable for this time of year.

Our next chance for a spotty shower returns Monday morning, but it shouldn’t amount to much. Otherwise, temperatures will be back on the rise with highs in the 50s Monday through Wednesday.

Our next system arrives Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, cooling us back into the 40s for the end of the week.

