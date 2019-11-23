Mallory's Morning Forecast - Pleasant Sunday and Monday, Active Weather Next Week

Saturday brought us quiet weather with highs ranging from the mid-40s to the lower-50s, a few degrees above-normal for this time of year.

We’re looking to warm things up Sunday, with highs in the upper-50s for the Metro! Outside of a few midday clouds, mostly sunny skies are on tap with a west wind 5-10 mph.

Clouds will increase after midnight tonight, keeping temperatures from dropping past the mid to upper-30s. More clouds will be around early and late Monday, with midday sunshine and highs in the lower-50s.

Our weather pattern begins to change beginning Tuesday, so if you are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the forecast! We went ahead and issued a First Alert Day for Tuesday.

For now, the forecast calls for early rain south transitioning into all snow throughout the day Tuesday. For now, thinking the axis of greatest snowfall will be north of the Metro. Expecting the biggest impacts during the afternoon and evening hours. This system will move out of the area and off to the northeast by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks like our break in the active weather, before another possible rain/snow system Thursday, and more rain possible Friday.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast for your holiday plans.

