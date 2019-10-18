Mallory's Morning Forecast - Windy and warmer Friday

Good Morning! We’re going to crank up the wind and the temperatures for Friday. We’re starting off in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear midday with more sunshine for the afternoon. The sun – along with strong southerly winds – will warm highs in the mid-70s!

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10AM to 6PM, as winds gust up to 45 mph. These high winds will decrease throughout the evening and overnight hours.

The chance for showers and storms increases after 10PM for our counties to the west, likely after midnight for the Metro. This rain will push from west to east, moving out before sunrise Saturday morning.

Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day! Sunshine returns, winds stay calmer, and highs top out in the upper-60s near 70°.

Clouds increase throughout Sunday, with winds picking back up as well. Showers and storms move in by the evening hours, continuing off and on through the first half of Monday.

