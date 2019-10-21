Mallory's Morning Forecast - Windy and cooler with scattered showers

Good Morning! It’s a quiet start to the day, but winds will kick up with rain chances returning.

Temperatures are in the 40s under mostly clear skies early. Clouds will increase throughout the morning, with rain chances returning midday through the evening. The best coverage of rain looks to fall along and north of I-80.

Highs will just top out in the low to mid-50s, feeling cooler with the increasing winds. Expect gusts up to 45 mph in the Metro, with even higher gusts possible north, where a Wind Advisory is in effect.

Rain pushes east early tonight, with clouds clearing and temperatures dropping down near the 40° mark.

Plenty of sunshine is in store Tuesday, but temperatures will stay below-normal, topping out in the upper-50s. Winds will continue to be gusty, with gusts up to 35 mph for the Metro.

We’ll warm into the low-60s Wednesday, with just a slight chance of seeing a PM shower or storm. We then cool things down Thursday, with highs struggling to hit 50°.

