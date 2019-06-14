Mallory's Morning Forecast - Warmer weekend with storm chances

After a BEAUTIFUL Thursday, storm chances return Friday and Saturday.

We’re already tracking some showers and thundershowers early Friday morning, especially along and south of I-80. Rain will continue to push eastward throughout the morning, with drier conditions mid-morning through the evening hours.

Even as we dry out, however, conditions will be windy! Gusts could make it up to 40 mph this morning, with gusts closer to 30 mph this afternoon. Winds will continue to die down this evening and tonight.

Partly sunny skies are in store this afternoon, with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. Dew points will creep up as well, so it will start to feel muggier beginning this afternoon.

Our next chance for storms will fire up after 10 PM this evening. For the Metro, storms will likely hold off until midnight. Storms will be scattered in nature, and should be gone before 7 AM Saturday.

Saturday will be hotter and more humid, with highs in the upper-80s. We’ll start off with partly cloudy skies, but storm chances will return during the heat of the day. Any storm that does fire up during the afternoon and early evening could be strong to severe. Stay weather-alert, especially if you will be outdoors!

Skies trending dry for Father’s Day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Keep up with the forecast and the radar this weekend by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

