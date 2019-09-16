Mallory's Morning Forecast - Warm start to the workweek

Good Morning! We’re going to start off the workweek in the same way we rounded out the weekend… On a warm note.

We’re in the upper-60s and lower-70s early Monday morning, with dew points close behind. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies are on tap today. So while we can expect more high clouds around today, we’ll still top out in the lower-90s again this afternoon.

With muggy conditions, heat indices will likely rise into the mid-90s for many of us. Winds will be from the south up to 15 mph.

Clouds will decrease overnight, while we stay mild and muggy. Lows will once again bottom out in the low-70s.

Highs in the upper-80s and low-90s return Tuesday afternoon, ahead of storm chances Tuesday night.

A more unsettled weather pattern takes hold Wednesday through Saturday, bringing us rain chances – especially during the morning and overnight hours. These scattered showers and storms will keep highs a few degrees cooler, in the mid to upper-80s.

A more distinct cool-down possible for the upcoming weekend.

