Mallory's Morning Forecast - Spotty storm chances and hot temperatures!

Trending mostly dry and hot for the remainder of the workweek!

We are tracking a couple of isolated downpours very early Wednesday morning, but these should fizzle before 7 AM. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap today with highs topping out in the upper-80s and low-90s! Dew points won’t be quite as high as Tuesday, but conditions will still be a bit muggy. Winds will come in from the north beginning mid-morning, sustained at 5-15 mph.

During the heat of the day, an isolated pop-up storm is possible – mainly south of I-80. While most of us will stay dry, don’t be surprised if one of these “summer-like” storms fires up after 3 or 4 PM. Any storm that does fire up will lose its steam with the sunset.

We’ll drop down into the mid to upper-60s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Conditions are trending mostly dry for the Metro Thursday and Friday as well, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Any rain these days should stay isolated (20%), and south of I-80. Be sure to stop by our Stuff the Bus event Thursday!

A better chance for rain arrives this weekend, with cooler highs in the 70s beginning Sunday.

