Mallory's Morning Forecast - Trending drier and warmer!

Overall, the trend Thursday through the weekend is trending drier and warmer.

We are tracking some light showers early this morning, so the roads may be a bit wet as you head into work. Temperatures are in the mid to upper-50s early, with highs topping out in the mid to upper-70s.

While most of us look to stay dry after this morning, a spotty shower or thundershower is not out of the question this afternoon – especially in western Iowa. Clouds will be decreasing, with more sunshine during the afternoon and evening.

We are looking to stay mostly clear and dry overnight, with lows back in the mid to upper-50s.

Dry conditions prevail Friday, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds will allow temperatures to warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon!

A few showers or storms are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, with most of us drying out throughout Saturday. The exception may be our far southern counties, with a returning chance for rain late Saturday.

All of us look to dry out Sunday, as high pressure takes hold. Temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler than Saturday, but we will still top out near 80°.

A few more small storm chances will kick off next workweek, with temperatures staying warmer than average.