Mallory's Morning Forecast - Tracking thunderstorms early tuesday

Good Morning! The heat is the big weather story this week, but before it really kicks in, we’re tracking showers and thunderstorms for your Tuesday morning commute.

Allow yourself some extra time to get into work this morning, as non-severe (but heavy) thunderstorms move in from the west and northwest. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, lightning, and even some small hail possible with these storms.

Our chance for rain will decrease by mid-morning, with partly cloudy, warm, and humid conditions in store this afternoon. Highs will once again warm into the upper-80s and low-90s with heat indices in the mid to upper-90s.

An isolated storm can’t be ruled out this evening, tonight, or Wednesday morning, but we are looking mostly dry Wednesday through Saturday.

First Alert Days have been issued Wednesday through Saturday as well, with highs ranging from 95° to 100° and heat indices from 100° to 110°. Limit outdoor activity during the afternoon, stay hydrated, and check on the elderly, children, and pets.

A front looks to swing through during the day Sunday, bringing us the chance for rain and some relief from the heat for the start of next workweek!