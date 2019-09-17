Mallory's Morning Forecast - Tracking heat ahead of storm chances

Good Morning! It’s yet another mild and muggy start to the day, with temperatures in the 70s. For perspective, the 5AM temperature in Omaha is 76°. Our average *high* temperature for this time of year is 77°.

Conditions are also breezy already this morning, especially to the west. Winds will be sustained 10-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. To the west, winds could gust up to 35 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap today, with high topping out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Temperatures tonight will drop back into the lower-70s, with the chance for isolated showers and storms late.

Scattered storms increase in coverage for the morning hours Wednesday. Highs will warm into the mid to upper-80s Wednesday afternoon, ahead of a front passing through. This front will spark more storms by Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

More off and on storm chances take us through the extended forecast. Highs for the second half of the workweek will top out in the mid to upper-80s. Highs for the weekend will be in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

