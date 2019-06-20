Mallory's Morning Forecast - Tracking fog and storms!

Warmer temperatures and storm chances return for the rest of the workweek and the upcoming weekend.

Showers and some embedded storms are approaching from the west this morning, with rain likely impacting your Thursday morning commute. Allow yourself some extra time to get into work today! These showers and storms should be east of the Metro by 9 AM, with rain staying off to our north for midday.

If you're not dealing with the rain just yet, you're likely dealing with the fog... Very low visibility for areas east and south of Omaha.

A few more scattered storms are possible this afternoon, especially in western Iowa. If/when these storms fire, they could quickly become strong to severe. Stay weather-alert!

Highs today will top out in the mid-80s, with muggier dew points as well. Quiet conditions expected for the CWS game (Louisville/Miss St), as storms should be off to our south and east by that time.

We’ll take a brief break from the storms late evening and early overnight, before another wave of storms arrives from the west after midnight. For the Omaha Metro – at this time – storms look to hold off until after 3 or 4 AM. These storms will carry a wind and hail chance.

Friday is a First Alert Day for the severe potential in the morning, and the chance for more redevelopment by the evening/early overnight hours.

Spotty storm chances will take us into the weekend with more highs in the 80s. Keep track of it all by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!