Mallory's Morning Forecast - Tracking chances for weekend rain

Good Morning and Happy Friday! It’s a much quieter start to the day with temperatures yet again in the 70s. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap with high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s.

We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm this afternoon or evening, but many of us are looking to stay dry. Winds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening, with southerly gusts up to 30 mph.

Any storm that does fire up should fizzle once the sun sets, but the chance for spotty showers or drizzle looks to increase by Saturday morning. We’ll hold the chance for rain for the Metro during the morning and afternoon, with a better coverage of storms southeast by the evening hours.

Some of these storms may be severe, with heavy rainfall possible southeast of the Metro Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Some showers remain possible Sunday morning, especially south of I-80. This will then push southeast, drying us out and keeping us cool for the afternoon! Humidity will be much lower as well.

