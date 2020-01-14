Mallory's Morning Forecast - Sunshine returns Tuesday!

Good Morning! After a foggy past 24 hours, fog is clearing from northwest to southeast as a weak front moves through the area. Visibility remains low south of I-80 through the morning commute, with slick spots possible.

Sunshine returns today, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid to upper-30s this afternoon! Where snowpack is higher, highs may be a few degrees cooler. Winds will gradually shift from the northwest to the east, with the breeziest conditions early in the morning (with the frontal passage).

Clouds increase yet again tonight, with spotty sprinkles or freezing drizzle possible.

We’ll hit our high temperature Wednesday – in the low to mid-30s – before sunrise, with cold air filling in throughout the day. While sunshine will return yet again Wednesday, expect a blustery day. We’ll drop down into single digits Wednesday night.

Clouds increase throughout Thursday, with highs struggling to warm past the lower-20s. Light snow begins to move in Thursday night, with a wintry mix likely Friday. At this time, an array of precipitation types is expected as we transition from snow to mix to rain. Precipitation types and amounts will ultimately depend on the track of the Low. Definitely a forecast to watch throughout the week!

Drier conditions are in store this weekend, but it will be a chilly one! Highs will top out in the teens and lower-20s.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast, including Friday’s weather, by downloading the First Alert Weather App!