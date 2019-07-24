Mallory's Morning Forecast - Sunshine and low humidity!

Ready to go 3 for 3 for nice days this week? We’re starting off in the 50s and 60s yet again this morning, although a few degrees warmer than Tuesday morning. With calm winds, areas of fog are possible in cooler spots – primarily outside of the Omaha Metro.

Beyond the potential for fog early, another quiet, beautiful day is ahead! Mostly sunny skies are on tap today with low humidity and highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds will pick up from the south this afternoon from 5-15 mph.

Clouds will increase overnight, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Clouds will hang tight Thursday, with a chance for rain now in the forecast. The best chance for showers in the morning will stay north, with a better shot for spotty rain in the afternoon for the Metro. Highs will be cooler as a result, staying in the lower-80s.

Highs near 90° return for Friday and the weekend, with our next chance for rain arriving Sunday evening and Sunday night.

