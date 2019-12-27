Mallory's Morning Forecast - Sunny start, Rain returns tonight

Good Friday Morning! Clouds cleared Thursday afternoon, allowing for temperatures to drop into the upper-teens and lower-20s overnight. We will start off the day with plentiful sunshine, but clouds will increase – especially this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay above-normal, topping out in the lower-40s.

A system approaching from the southwest will move in this evening, with rain showers mainly after 9 PM. To the west and northwest, a light mix is possible this evening with the onset of precipitation, but will transition to all rain overnight.

Off and on rain showers will continue throughout the day Saturday, and this rain could be heavy at times! 1 to 2 inches of rainfall possible from Friday night through Saturday night.

As cold air catches up to the moisture, rain will transition to snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Light snow showers and/or flurries are possible through Sunday night. In the Metro, less than an inch of accumulation is expected.

Totals greatly increase on the colder side of this system, to our north and northwest. Wouldn’t be surprised if readings were over a foot in north-central Nebraska and the Dakotas. If you’re traveling throughout the region, I’d recommend traveling Friday, or waiting until the beginning of next week.

