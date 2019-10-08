Mallory's Morning Forecast - Sunny and windy with pleasant temperatures

Good Morning! Another nice fall day is ahead, but big changes are on the way by the end of the workweek.

Temperatures not quite as chilly this morning, but you’ll still need the jacket as we’re starting off in the 40s and lower-50s. Abundant sunshine returns today, with highs back in the lower-70s. It will be windier, however, with southerly gusts up to 35 mph.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are on tap tonight, with lows in the low to mid-50s.

An isolated shower or storm is possible throughout Wednesday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are in store with windy conditions once again and highs near 70°.

An approaching front will increase rain coverage Wednesday night into Thursday, with off and on showers and a few storms expected. Highs on Thursday will top out in the mid to upper-60s before temperatures plummet into the 30s Thursday night.

A light mix is possible west and north of the Metro Friday morning, but little – if any – accumulation is expected for our area. The moisture will retreat northeastward Friday, but the bitterly cold wind chills will be sticking around.

Widespread frost and freeze likely Saturday morning, with highs this weekend just in the low to mid-50s.

