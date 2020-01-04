Mallory's Morning Forecast - Sunny and mild weekend weather!

Pleasant weather is in store for the first weekend of 2020!

Clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to drop into the upper-teens and lower-20s. Plentiful sunshine and winds shifting to the southwest will warm highs into the lower-40s this afternoon – about 10° above normal for this time of year!

Winds pick up late this evening and tonight, with gusty winds taking us into the first half of Sunday. Winds will shift yet again – this time to the west northwest – with gusts up to 35 mph in the Metro and 40 mph north.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are on tap tonight, with overnight lows just dropping into the low to mid-30s.

More sunshine returns Sunday. Even with the higher winds from the WNW, highs should warm up a few degrees warmer than Saturday – likely into the mid-40s.

More above-average highs take us into the upcoming workweek! Outside of a few flurries or sprinkles Monday, we should stay mostly dry. We’ll wrap up the week on a colder note, with highs hitting right around the 30° mark Friday.

