Mallory's Morning Forecast - Summer-Like End to September!

Good Morning! We’re going to wrap up the month of September on a very summer-like note.

Temperatures this morning are in the 70s – many of us warmer to start than our average HIGH temperature for this time of year (72°). Dew points are very high as well, so it’ll be a humid day ahead.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap with highs topping out in the mid to upper-80s. Due to the humidity, we’ll see heat indices in the low to mid-90s by the afternoon hours. In addition to the heat and humidity, it’ll also be windy with SSW gusts up to 35 to 40 mph.

As a cold front approaches from the northwest this evening, a few isolated storms may fire up – mainly north of the Omaha Metro. Showers and storms will become more widespread by Tuesday morning.

Bouts of rain are expected throughout the day Tuesday, with heavy rainfall possible. Because of the threat of flash flooding and river levels rising, Tuesday is a First Alert Day.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day Tuesday, with a midnight high temperature likely.

Showers continue through Wednesday afternoon, before we dry out for Thursday and most of Friday. Highs Wednesday through Sunday looking to stay below-normal, just topping out in the 60s!

