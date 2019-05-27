Mallory's Morning Forecast - Stormy start to Memorial Day

Heavy thunderstorms fired up Sunday night and are pushing through early on this Memorial Day morning. Most storms have remained below severe limits, but are becoming a bit stronger in SW Iowa and NW Missouri. Heavy rainfall and lightning remain the primary concerns, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 10 AM for the majority of the viewing area.

Storms will continue to become more scattered in nature throughout the morning, with mostly dry conditions this afternoon. A spotty shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out this afternoon or evening, but most of us look to stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s, with muggier dew points in the 60s.

Some scattered storms may fire up late this evening and tonight. Storms won’t be as widespread as overnight Sunday, but any storms that do fire may be strong to severe once again. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and large hail would be the primary threats here.

A few of the overnight storms may linger into early Tuesday morning, but the higher coverage of storms will arrive during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms that fire will be in an environment conducive for severe weather, with an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) south of I-80. Strong winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes all possible with the storms that fire up Tuesday.

A few lingering showers are possible Wednesday (and maybe Thursday?) but we’ll transition out of the severe weather pattern. Overall, we’re tracking a calmer end to the week, with highs in the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday and near 80° Friday.