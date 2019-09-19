Mallory's Morning Forecast - Stormy Start to Thursday

It’s a messy Thursday morning commute across the Metro due to heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Several inches of rain fell in areas north of Omaha overnight, triggering Flash Flood Warnings. A Flood Watch remains in effect for many of us in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa through 1 PM today.

We’ll continue to track scattered showers and thunderstorms through the morning, with rain becoming gradually more isolated by lunchtime. We should dry out this afternoon and evening, although with outflows around, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm through the rest of the day. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are on tap with highs in the mid-80s.

Much of Friday is trending drier with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper-80s. Rain chances return by the evening and overnight hours, but should be spotty in nature.

A great coverage of off and on showers and storms is in store Saturday, before pushing down to the south Sunday morning. Sunday should be more pleasant once the rain moves out, with lower humidity and highs in the upper-70s.

