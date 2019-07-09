Mallory's Morning Forecast - Stormy Start, Humid Afternoon

Good Morning! You will want to grab the rain gear as you head out the door this morning. Showers and embedded thunderstorms are moving from west to east through the viewing area early Tuesday. While severe weather is not expected, heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds are possible.

Rain will push off to the east and weaken by mid-morning, with drier conditions for the afternoon and evening. Clouds will decrease this afternoon as well, allowing highs to warm back into the upper-80s near 90°. With high humidity, temperatures will feel more like the mid to upper-90s.

A few more scattered showers or storms are possible overnight, but any lingering rain chances will clear out quickly Wednesday morning. Skies become sunny Wednesday with lower humidity, breezy conditions, and comfortable temperatures in the mid-80s.

A similar sunny day is expected Thursday with highs in the mid-80s, but it won’t be as breezy.

The heat cranks up for Friday and the weekend, with temperatures warming back into the 90s! We’re looking to stay mostly dry throughout the daytime hours, but a few scattered storm chances are possible Friday night and Saturday night.

Track the radar and the 7-day forecast on-the-go anytime with the WOWT First Alert Weather App!