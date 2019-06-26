Mallory's Morning Forecast - Stormy Start, Hot Afternoon

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for the majority of the viewing area through 10 AM.

Noisy storms are moving in from the northwest this morning bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and potential hail. Due to stagnant storms overnight, flash flooding is a concern near York and Friend, Nebraska this morning.

Showers and storms should be east of the Metro by mid-morning, with clouds decreasing behind. We’ll crank up the heat and humidity this afternoon, with high temperatures near 90°!

No lightning delays to worry about this evening, but if you’re heading to the game – stay hydrated! Temperatures will remain in the 80s throughout with high humidity.

Clouds will increase after midnight tonight with overnight lows staying mild in the low-70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible once again late, with a few lingering into Thursday morning.

Heat and humidity remain the main story Friday through the weekend! Conditions should remain dry, but you will want to find a way to stay cool. Highs will top out in the 90s each day, with no relief from the humidity.

