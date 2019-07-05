Mallory's Morning Forecast - Stormy End to the Week

Good Friday Morning! Hope everyone had a great and safe 4th of July. The weather cooperated for most of us! This morning is a different story.

A large cluster of storms continues to push from west to east from central Nebraska ahead of the morning commute. If you do have to head back to work today, you’ll likely have to deal with showers and storms. Trend looks to show rain moving into the Metro by the 7 or 8 o’clock hour.

As of 5:30 AM, no active watches or warnings are in effect for the viewing area, but heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are certainly possible as the morning progresses.

Scattered storm chances continue throughout the afternoon, evening, and into the overnight hours. The highest coverage of rain looks to be this morning, but we will hold at least a scattered chance throughout the day. These storms could hold an isolated hail or wind threat.

High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper-80s with overnight lows in the low-70s.

Overnight storms look to move out Saturday morning, with clearer conditions for the afternoon and evening. It will still be muggy, however, with highs in the mid-80s.

Spotty storms remain possible Sunday with highs once again in the mid-80s.

