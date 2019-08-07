Mallory's Morning Forecast - Storms south and west early Wednesday

Good Wednesday Morning! Storms fired up in the Dakotas Tuesday evening, and continued to march south/southeastward through the overnight hours. This kept the majority of the rainfall on the west side of the Missouri River, with severe storms in central Nebraska and Kansas.

We’ll hold a chance for rain for areas west and south of Omaha through mid-morning, with clouds clearing for midday and the afternoon. Conditions will be muggier today, with variable winds 5-10 mph. Highs will once again top out in the upper-80s.

A few storms are possible closer to the Kansas border late this afternoon/evening, as a result of outflow boundaries from this morning’s rain.

Another chance of rain will arrive from the west after 1 AM tonight, with an isolated chance taking us through the Thursday morning hours. With more clouds around tomorrow, highs will just top out in the lower-80s.

We’ll stay drier Friday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Best chance of rain for the weekend looking to be concentrated during the overnight/early morning hours Saturday and Sunday.

