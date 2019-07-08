Mallory's Morning Forecast - Storms return Monday night

Good Morning! After a pleasant weekend of weather, we’re looking to stay quiet for the start of the workweek. We’re starting off in the low-70s in the Metro, with cooler temperatures in the 60s outside of Omaha! This is thanks to clear skies and lower humidity overnight.

More clouds will be around today, but highs should still be very seasonable – topping out in the upper-80s. We should stay dry, but a very spotty shower or thundershower is not out of the question off to the west by this evening.

A greater coverage of showers and storms arrives after 3 AM tonight, moving in from west to east. This rain chance will take us throughout Tuesday morning, with clearer conditions Tuesday afternoon. Highs Tuesday will once again top out in the upper-80s.

A cold front will swing through Tuesday night, bringing us a chance for a few more scattered showers and storms.

Drier and sunnier skies expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Humidity will be lower these days as well.

Highs in the 90s return for Friday and the weekend, with scattered rain chances Friday night and Saturday night.

