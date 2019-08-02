Mallory's Morning Forecast - Friday Rain Chance, Drier Weekend

Good Morning and Happy Friday! A nice weekend is ahead, but first, we’ll have to dodge some rain chances today.

Fairly stagnant shower and storms have set up just southwest of York and Beatrice, NE this morning. Here, the greatest risk of flooding concerns will be concentrated. While we may have to dodge a couple of showers or storms today/tonight in Omaha, the greatest coverage will stay southwest.

Temperatures could range from the mid-70s to the mid-80s today due to some areas dealing with heavy rain, and others staying dry. We’re forecasting a high of 80° for Omaha this afternoon. Overnight lows tonight will drop down into the mid-60s with rain chances decreasing.

A nice, dry weekend is ahead with clouds decreasing throughout the morning hours Saturday. Highs Saturday will top out in the low to mid-80s, with highs on Sunday a few degrees warmer.

Overall, highs throughout the 7-day forecast are looking to stay near or below-normal! That means more 80s rather than 90s. Not too bad for the beginning of August.

