Mallory's Morning Forecast - Storms Early, Humid Afternoon

Good Morning! Between Sunday morning and Monday morning, Omaha has picked up about 3.5” of much-needed rain! This definitely helps cut the deficit we’ve been experiencing this summer.

After some early morning storms, Monday is trending drier from mid-morning and after. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the day, but most of us will stay dry under partly cloudy skies.

Even once the rain moves out, the moisture will still be hanging out and about, with a humid afternoon in store. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies on tap tonight, with patchy fog possible late. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid to upper-60s.

Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with dropping humidity as well. Highs will once again top out in the mid-80s.

Highs will be a bit cooler – around the 80° mark – Wednesday, with our next best shot for rain arriving Friday morning.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!