Mallory's Morning Forecast - Storms Early, Afternoon Heat

Good Morning! We’re going to crank up the heat and humidity today, but first – we’re tracking scattered showers and storms yet again.

The best chance for storms exists north of I-80, but it’s not a bad idea for everyone to keep the umbrella handy through mid-morning. Drier conditions are on tap for the afternoon, but it will be hot and humid! Highs will approach the 90° mark, with southerly winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Storm chances increase yet again from the west and northwest after 1 AM, with a better chance for the Metro arriving around the Thursday morning commute. As the front swings through Thursday afternoon, it could spark more storms in western Iowa, but these should push east quickly. Otherwise, conditions will cool down and clear out throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

We’ll round out the workweek on a great note! Friday will start off in the upper-50s, with highs topping out in the lower-80s. Mostly sunny skies will return with lower humidity as well.

