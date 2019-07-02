Mallory's Morning Forecast - Storm chances return

As expected Monday, most of us stayed dry and hot with storms remaining off to our north.

Today, the boundary that was off to our north will sink southward, providing the mechanism for showers and storms to fire up this afternoon and evening. The best chance for storms looks to be between 3PM and 9PM, with storms likely fading after the sun sets.

Storms will be scattered in nature, allowing many to stay dry. However, any storms that do fire up could be strong in nature – posing a small hail or gusty wind threat.

Outside of the storm chance, we’re in store for a partly sunny Tuesday with highs around 90°.

A rinse-and-repeat forecast of sorts is expected both Wednesday and Thursday (July 4th), with highs around 90° and a scattered PM storm chance. Not looking at any washouts, but keep an eye to the sky if you’ll be enjoying time outdoors!

Friday’s storm chance looks to be more of a scattered chance throughout the day, rather than focused to the afternoon and evening. Highs will continue to top out in the upper-80s near 90°.

We hope to get this system out of here Saturday morning, leaving us with nicer conditions Saturday afternoon/evening, and Sunday! Highs this weekend will be cooler, just topping out in the mid-80s.

