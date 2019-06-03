Mallory's Morning Forecast - Storm chances return

Hope you enjoyed the very pleasant weather over the weekend, as storm chances return to the forecast this week!

Temperatures are in the upper-50s and low-60s Monday morning, with showers and storms moving in from the west. Expect some rain for your morning commute, with the bulk pushing east by 1 PM. Partly cloudy conditions this afternoon will allow temperatures in the Metro to warm into the mid-70s. We’ll see warmer highs southwest of Omaha, and slightly cooler highs northeast.

Conditions will be a bit breezy at times, with sustained winds from the SE 10-20 mph, and gust up to 25 mph.

An isolated storm chance returns by this evening, with a better chance arriving overnight. A few showers or storms may linger into early Tuesday morning, but much of Tuesday is looking warm and muggy. Highs Tuesday will top out in the upper-80s!

More off and on storm chances will take us through the rest of the workweek and even into the weekend. No particular day is looking like a washout, but you will want to keep an eye on the radar if you do have outdoor plans. Tuesday and Wednesday are trending the warmest, with more seasonable highs near 80° returning for Friday and the weekend.

Keep track of the extended forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!