Mallory's Morning Forecast - Storm chances early and late Saturday

Temperatures are on the rise as we head into the weekend! Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper-80s, with highs on Sunday in the lower-90s. Humidity will also increase throughout the day Saturday.

We will be keeping an eye on the radar Saturday morning and evening due to the chance for scattered storms. The best chance in the morning looks to be north of I-80, mainly before 9 AM. Another shot for a few isolated storms returns Saturday evening, after 9 PM. This may impact the Husker game. These later storms should fade after midnight.

Between the two storm chances, expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be moving in from the SSW 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday, with skies remaining mostly dry through Tuesday. Highs, once again, will be topping out in the lower-90s for many of us.

Storm chances increase by the middle of next workweek, which will knock us back into the mid-80s for high temperatures – still above-average for this time of year.

Keep track of the radar and the 7-day forecast on-the-go anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!