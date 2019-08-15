Mallory's Morning Forecast - Storm Chances Return Thursday

Good Morning! We’re starting off in the 50s and 60s yet again, with a few areas of patchy fog. Clouds will continue to increase ahead of showers and storms arriving by mid to late this morning.

This first round of potential rain will move out of the Metro by early afternoon. Highs today will just top out in the mid to upper-70s as a result of the widespread rain and increasing clouds.

We’ll likely see some dry time this afternoon, before scattered strong to severe storms redevelop this evening. The best chance for these late storms looks to stay concentrated south of I-80.

Showers and storms will push south and come to an end before midnight tonight, with overnight lows back in the 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible Friday morning and afternoon; otherwise, partly cloudy skies are on tap with highs in the lower-80s. Storms Friday night/Saturday morning will stay south of Omaha, primarily in Kansas and Missouri.

Temperatures heat back into the mid to upper-80s this weekend, with a chance for widespread rain Saturday evening/night.

