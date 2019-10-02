Mallory's Morning Forecast - Spotty showers and cool temperatures

Good Morning! It’s a much cooler start to the day, with temperatures likely not warming up much as we head throughout the day.

Patchy drizzle and mist are causing low visibility in spots early. Spotty showers are likely from mid-morning through the afternoon, with conditions drying out during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will struggle to make it to the 60° mark this afternoon. Winds will be from the north 5-15 mph.

Mostly to partly cloudy skies are on tap tonight, with lows in the mid-40s.

We’ll continue to see clouds decrease Thursday with highs in the low-60s – 10° below-normal for this time of year!

Clouds increase again Friday, with the chance for rain returning by the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms are possible through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning, before we dry out for the rest of the weekend.

Highs on Friday will struggle yet again to reach 60°, with temperatures in the mid to upper-60s for the weekend.

