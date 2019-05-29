Mallory's Morning Forecast - Spotty showers Wednesday

The severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening stayed south of the Omaha Metro, with a report of tennis ball sized hail in Gage County! Far southern Nebraska and northwest Missouri also picked up the highest rainfall amounts, with close to 5 inches in some places just in the span of 24 hours! Unsurprisingly, the greatest flooding threat continues in theses spots Wednesday morning.

We’re starting off Wednesday with lingering mist and patchy fog, which will be the main weather hazard as your head into work. Spotty showers and thundershowers are possible today, especially along and north of I-80. Rainfall totals will be minimal, but we’ll keep this spotty rain chance throughout the day.

Thursday will start off in the mid to upper-50s, with clouds decreasing throughout the day. A spotty shower or a few sprinkles remain possible, but Thursday is trending much drier. Mostly sunny skies return by the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper-70s.

The drying trend continues Friday, with highs warming into the 80s.

A few showers or thundershowers are possible this weekend, with Saturday holding the best chance. Even then, we’re not looking at a washout by any means. Temperatures will remain above-average in the upper-70s and low-80s.