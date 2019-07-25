Mallory's Morning Forecast - Spotty Showers Thursday

Good Morning! Our beautiful weather streak comes to an end today.

We’re starting off on a milder note due to increasing clouds overnight, with temperatures in the 60s for most. Clouds will continue to increase this morning, with scattered showers possible mid-morning through the afternoon hours.

Due to dry air at the surface, rainfall accumulations should stay less than tenth of an inch. Showers will push east/southeast by evening, with decreasing clouds overnight.

Highs today will top out around the 80° mark, with breezy southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Temperatures will remain mild overnight, with lows just dropping down into the upper-60s.

Sunshine returns Friday, but so does the heat! It will be breezy once again, with highs near 90°. Similar weather in store Saturday, with highs just a few degrees warmer.

Partly sunny skies are on tap Sunday with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. Rain chances return Sunday evening, but will quickly exit Sunday night.

More temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s ahead for next week.